Marshall’s newest Christmas attraction, Piney Park, is gearing up for its grand opening on Nov. 18 at 600 Martin Lake Drive.
The attraction will be a new walk-through Christmas lights display, with a range of activities and shopping opportunities for the community all under one convenient roof.
Natalie Coulter, one member of the two-family team behind Piney Park, said the new attraction is going to be “on a different level.”
“We wanted to offer something to the people of this area that was really a production, we wanted to offer a spectacle to everyone,” she said.
The attraction is the product of both the Coulter family and the Stanley family, long-time friends who became business partners to create and grow the new venue in Marshall.
Piney Park will offer a range of children’s activities, including two bounce areas, hay bales to climb and play on and even a 30-foot sack slide. Families can also get their pictures taken with Santa Claus while at the park, with no additional payment required for the activities.
A full market area for local vendors will also be set up at the park, along with an alley of local food trucks where community members can come to enjoy some of East Texas’ best food or to shop for holiday gifts.
The park’s main attraction is the trail of lights, a long walking trail through the park’s wooded area, that features light displays by Extreme Lightscapes, a company responsible for large light attractions all over the country.
The walk-through trail will feature a number of traditional Christmas-themed scenes, including holiday elves, Santa and a life-sized nativity scene, as well as some more nontraditional scenes such as an under-the-sea display.
Halfway through the park’s walk-through light display, community members will get the chance to take a break and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate or coffee at the Avalanche food truck, located on the trail.
“The light trail ends with the huge tunnel of lights, and it really is going to be beautiful when it is all lit up,” Coulter said.
The park will also feature a number of photo opportunities for community members to enjoy, like a walk-in gingerbread house, a carriage you can climb in, full walls of lights, a full wall of wreathes, a full wall of ornaments and much more.
The official grand opening day of the park is scheduled for Nov. 18 from 6 to 11 p.m. and will run for its first season through Jan. 1. Coulter emphasized that tickets are on sale now on the park’s website at www.pineypark.com, with a discount offered to those who purchase tickets in advance.
The park also opened in collaboration with the City of Marshall, through the annexation of the Piney Park property into the city limits and then forming a Chapter 380 Economic Development Agreement.
Councilmembers unanimously approved the agreement in June, which states that the developers intend to construct improvements to the property and enter into a 50-year lease with Piney Park.
The developer and Piney Park, through the agreement, would invest no less than $2.5 million into the property, as well as retain at least 10 part-time employees during the Christmas season.
In return, the city agreed to spend no more than $195,000 to construct Martin Lake Loop on a portion of the land, as well as maintain the road in the future at additional cost to the city.
Coulter added that the park is still actively hiring employees, and that anyone interested in working for Piney Park can reach out to the company through info@pineypark.com for more information.