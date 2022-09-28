Christus Trinity Clinic, part of the Christus Good Shepherd Health System, has welcomed a new provider, Brandon Ohman, M.D., D.C., DABFM, to practice medicine in Marshall. Both a pain and sports medicine clinician, Dr. Ohman’s experience proves invaluable service to anyone who might need his expertise, Christus said.
“Pain can come from a variety of causes and conditions, and I am passionate about working with patients to address those issues and help them find a solution that not only helps them feel better — but also improves their quality of life and their outlook on the future,” said Dr. Ohman. “I am excited to be joining the Christus Trinity Clinic team and look forward to making a difference in the lives of others.”
As a physician who specializes in evaluating and treating a wide range of pain problems. Dr. Ohman also focuses on the diagnoses and treatment of sports-related injuries. He also has a deep commitment to helping his patients who might need the team’s help.
“We are blessed to have Dr. Ohman. His expertise offers the community tremendous options for hope and healing,” explained Shanna Konvalin, Christus Trinity Clinic administrative director. “We’re committed to providing life changing solutions for those who need us. With the addition of Dr. Ohman, we will help those who need us manage pain, provide the highest quality of care and offer those we serve an exceptional patient experience.”
Ohman graduated with his undergraduate degree in biology and his doctor of chiropractic degree from Texas Chiropractic College in Pasadena before attending medical school at the Ross University School of Medicine in Bridgetown, Barbados. He performed his residency in family medicine at Texas Tech University and attained a fellowship in sports medicine. Ohman specializes in evaluating and treating a wide range of pain problems such as migraines and many types of long-lasting, chronic pain while focusing on helping patients return to proper mechanical function without the aid of regular pain medication.
Ohman will see patients at Christus Trinity Clinic, located at 815 S. Washington Ave., Suite 203 in Marshall. For more information, call 903-927-6500.