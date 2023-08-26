Marshall’s City Council voted Thursday to deny a special use permit that would allow for the creation of apartments at the historical Blue Buckle Building at 200 S. Columbus St. in Marshall.
The project was proposed earlier this year by Aventurine One LLC., a Kentucky-based developer, with the proposal to create 47 total apartments in the vacant structure, along with a parking lot, community remote office space, and more.
The housing project would focus on Section 42 low income housing, which caters to those in the low- to moderate-income range, as well as invest $20 million in the project.
During the meeting, community members heard from Jeff Patton with the development company, who aimed to clarify a number of issues brought up regarding the project during previous meetings.
“It’s already in a location that is zoned for this use; the need for the permit is needed because it goes up one floor more than is required,” Patton said, “There is a need for affordable housing in the City of Marshall, and this fulfills a specific need that is here.”
Among the cited issues was over Oracle Design Group, and previous projects they have worked on, a company which Patton said is not Aventurine One LLC. development. Additionally, he said that the company would hire a property management company and be responsible for the upkeep of the building and resident concerns, which would be under strict rules from the state and federal governments.
He also clarified the difference between Section 8 housing and Section 42 housing, as well as stated that a traffic study found that the impact of an apartment building would be less of a traffic impact than if the building was used for commercial use.
In addition to Patton’s statements, a number of community members addressed council regarding the project, both in favor of approving the special use permit and opposed to the project.
Former Councilmember Vernia Calhoun, who also serves as president of the New Town Neighborhood Association, spoke in favor of the project to council, presenting a petition in favor of the project with 128 signatures.
“Marshall is a diverse community, and the majority of its citizens are moderate- to low-income residents who deserve decent housing,” Calhoun said, “Marshall is in desperate need for housing for all of its citizens. Marshall is not what is used to be and not what we want it to be; we are a work in progress.”
Six community members then spoke against the project, raising a number of concerns regarding the development company and specific aspects of the proposed project itself.
Those speaking in opposition included Mallory Bradley, the director of First Methodist Church Day School, which is adjacent to the building, along with Reginald Parks, a parent of one student at the school.
Both brought concerns to council over having a residential apartment complex as a next-door neighbor to the day school, including having those in the complex able to view the children of the school outdoors as they play.
Patton did state that there would have been no windows on the side of the building which faced the school.
Additional community members brought concerns about Oracle Design Group again before council, as well as their own lack of faith in Aventurine One LLC.
Both Richele Langley and Chase Palmer spoke during the meeting as well, encouraging the council to consider the implications of the structure and whether it fits within the plans for the downtown area it would be located in.
“It’s a special use permit for an area that you have spent a lot of time trying to redevelop in a new fashion. Is this in keeping with those goals, and if it is not, then the special use permit should not be approved. Do we need housing? Yes, but does that housing fit in the use for what this council and this city have set for downtown? I think if you look at it objectively, then you can see it is not a good fit for that spot,” Palmer said.
City Secretary Nikki Smith added that from the online comments for the city council’s live stream, one person was in favor of the project and 199 listed in opposition.
No councilmembers made any comments during the meeting regarding the project before casting its vote.
The special use permit was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission in Marshall, though the permit did fail to pass the first time it was brought before the commission. However, Commission Head Ken Moon said that after its second presentation to the group, the special use permit was approved and brought to council with the commission’s recommendation.
Patton added that the tax credits to fund the $20 million investment project were approved before the meeting on July 28.
A motion was made by Amanda Abraham to deny the permit request, which was seconded by Micah Fenton. The denial was approved by a vote of five to two, with Councilmembers Leo Morris and Marvin Bonner voting in favor of the project.
“The City Council which voted 5-2 to deny an issuance of a Special Use Permit for the building of an Apartment complex for our citizens has done a great disservice to our citizens/prospective citizens. That vote signifies that the City of Marshall doesn’t seem to care about all of its citizens especially those with moderate means. We turned our backs on those that needed us. We have to do better,” Councilmember Morris said after the vote.