The Marshall Economic Development Corporation is set to host the first ever Economic Summit in Marshall on March 1-2.
Marshall will host businesses from across the region as well as industry professionals and national leaders to speak to attendees about economic development, workforce development and training, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing The event has two separate days.
Day 1: A Job Awareness Fair is planned for regional employers to showcase what they do and the skills they demand in front of high school students and educators across regional school districts and colleges as well as local job seekers and career changers.
Day 2: An economic development summit, is scheduled for elected and community leaders to hear from some of the top economic development professionals and officials in the State of Texas and our nation. This presents a golden opportunity for elected officials and organizations working in development to ask questions and discuss how our region can take bold steps to build a positive future and opportunities for all citizens.
Attending these events is an unprecedented opportunity to show the strength and determination of the Marshall and Harrison County community on a larger stage. Come and learn more about how your organization can improve and together everyone can collaborate and cooperate to secure a prosperous future.
“Business leaders will be in attendance, as will the media and representation from local, county, state, and federal officials,” MEDCO Executive Director Rush Harris said. “Let our state and federal guests know your business, organization, educational institution, or government body, is a leader in our local economy and working for a stronger future. This is a great event for businesses and local leaders to attend. Don’t miss out!”
More details will be released early next year. Contact Marshall EDC with questions and if you or your business would like to attend at (903) 934-8035.