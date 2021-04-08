The Marshall Economic Development Corporation approved a $50,000 incentive for Thumper Fabrication, an ATV/UTV aftermarket accessory company based in Marshall, on Wednesday, March 31.
The company opened in Marshall in 2019 and plans to invest $2.5 million into a facility expansion, adding an additional 10 employees. MEDCO’s $50,000 incentive is contingent on those goals, MEDCO said.
“This is the final step for us to bring manufacturing to Marshall that we had previously had to outsource,” said JC Kester, owner of Thumper Fab. “With this step, we will be able to bring all of our processes under one roof and continue our rapid growth. Our products have been well received around the nation and demand is continuing to grow rapidly. We also continue to review opportunities to bring manufacturing to Marshall by having conversations with our suppliers that have also benefited from our growth and now need to expand themselves.”
Thumper Fabrication is owned by the father and son team of Jeff and JC Kester, who also own the Marshall-based Jack Rabbit Offroad.
“Our EDC has seen what JC and Jeff Kester are able to accomplish with new ideas, new investment, and now a new manufacturing process,” said Rush Harris, Executive Director of the Marshall EDC. “They came to the area with one business in mind. Now they have three. This organic growth and startup mentality is something that we are proud to help foster.”
The company has expanded its operations from 10 employees in early 2020 to 42 employees currently and expects their next round of hiring to start in two to three months.
“Small businesses are the backbone to local economies, and each small business starts with entrepreneurs willing to invest capital,” said Jeremy Spears, Chairman of the Marshall EDC Board of Directors. “We want to see those businesses succeed in Marshall. Our EDC can help entrepreneurs with connections to information, capital, mentorship, and other resources. For Thumper Fab, we were able to offer them financial assistance. They are making a long-term investment in Marshall and we want to see them succeed and provide additional employment here.”