Ernie Wilson with Norit Americas Inc. of Marshall celebrated 50 years with the company this month.
Americas Region Transportation and Logistics Manager Randy Powell congratulated Wilson, stating that he is one of the greatest longtime employee the company has.
“Ernie has demonstrated great dedication and integrity while performing his job with the highest level of professionalism throughout his career,” Powell said.
Wilson has worked in a number of different roles during his tenure. Currently he serves as the warehouse scheduler, coordinating contract carriers to deliver Norit’s Activated Carbon products to its customers.
He was recognized for his years of dedicated service to the company with a plaque and party, hosted at the business.