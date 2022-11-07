The families of Marshall now have a new way to experience the arts, with Marshall Fine Arts Academy officially opening to the public this week, hosting a ribbon cutting with the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce on Friday.
Owners Elena and Alexei Sleazin have lived in Marshall for the past 10 years, offering one-on-one instrument and musical tutoring to Marshall students since 2016.
“Growing up I always saw my music as a way to escape, and I often would not even want to go home when I was done with my lessons,” Elena said, “Now I have students who are the same way, and they always tell me they don’t want to leave. And I understand that, because I was the same way.”
The couple has continued that dream through the opening of the Marshall Fine Arts Academy, located at 401 S. Washington Ave., where they now offer a wide range of classes along with their one-on-one tutoring to both adults and children in the area.
The business is currently running sewing, theater and digital arts classes for both children and adults, with plans to open up new classes to the public in January of next year.
They also still offer one-on-one tutoring in a wide range of instruments and artistic fields, with plans to bring on and train more teachers to continue to expand what they offer.
“We really believe that the arts are so important, they building bridges and teach people how to communicate well with one another,” Alexei said.
The new building is furnished with a wide range of instruments, which the Sleazins said come together with the new structure to create a calm and creative atmosphere for students.
“We really wanted a space where people can come and relax, feel comfortable and be able to be themselves,” he said.
The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce met with the couple, and local businesses and friends on Friday to officially open the new arts academy with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
“The support of the community has really been amazing,” Elena said, “We couldn’t have done this alone, and we have had so much support from the people around us who believe in what we are doing here.”
Community members can contact the Sleazins through the businesses website at www.marshallartsacademy.org, or keep up with upcoming classes through the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/elenasmusicstudio.