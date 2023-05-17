“Cre8ing New Beginnings,” a new workshop and gift store, celebrated its grand opening Monday, offering individuals with cognitive and developmental disabilities a chance to earn job skills as well as a living in a fun, motivating, cozy environment.
“It’s about not just having some fun doing the crafts, but it’s about learning some skills that we can transfer over to the workforce,” said operator and owner Jackie Slaton.
The store, located at 4206 Victory Drive in the same shopping center of Abraham’s Food Store, is open to the public for shopping from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“They have a lot that they’ve been doing,” Slaton said of the array of gift items offered. “And there will always be new stuff coming out, because I’ll be introducing more tasks.”
The store employs four to five individuals at a time, for the morning and afternoon shifts. Through the 12-week program, the employees will gain the job skills needed to advance to other job opportunities.
“They’re in a work experience program where they’re learning skills and they get paid while they’re here. Once they’ve completed that, then we’ll place them in what we call a job permanent placement; and I can and will be hiring some of them to be on staff on a regular basis after they finish their work experience,” said Slaton. “Others, we will find that they need a different type of environment and we will move them into those other types of environments.”
How It Started
After working for years with individuals with special needs, Slaton answered the call to create more job opportunities for them.
“That’s all I’ve worked with was individuals with disabilities. There are so many of the young people that have interest in something, but we won’t be able to ever find a job for them,” she said she’s noticed.
“Now they get a chance to be creative and recycle and up-cycle products so that they’re making them but they also get to sell them,” she said. “They get to run the store. They are the salesperson. They handle their products; they handle their inventory; they handle the store.”
They perform their job duties all with the assistance of a job coach. It’s been a dream come true for her as well as the employees.
“They can’t find a place where they can go and have fun and work and still get paid for it. Well, they are earning while they’re here,” she said. “They get a paycheck.”
So far, they’ve taken up-cycled material, making everything from jewelry to aprons, scented and therapeutic candles, dog beds, wind chimes, throw pillows, clocks, knick-knacks, jewelry boxes, wreaths, crosses, photo frames and more.
During their work shift, the employees not only make the products to sell, but they learn time management, how to clean up their work areas, and how to be project-oriented. They’re even developing a green thumb, helping maintain the store’s small garden.
“They enjoy taking care of it,” said Slaton.
“We’re working on more than just the hard skills of work, but the soft skills,” she added. “They’re happy to learn how to communicate; that’s the whole idea behind it.”
Slaton said the store provides an outlet to not only help the individuals ages 18 and older earn job skills and money, but also offer the employees a platform to find their voice.
“It is all about ‘changing with purpose.’ That’s the slogan for the store, because it’s not just that they’re changing the products into new products, but we’re changing every individual that comes through the door,” she said.
Slaton said she discovered so many weren’t getting embraced by society; thus, she wanted to offer them that real world workforce experience.
“They needed the real world to embrace them,” she said. “They needed the real world to see their possibilities — not that mom is always doing all the talking.”
“So, I’m very big on them learning to speak up for themselves… to find their voice, to find what they’re capable of and not what they’re limited to,” said Slaton.
Thus, “Cre8ing New Beginnings” is an offshoot of her nonprofit, Adverse Winds, whose mission is to create hope in the lives of others by helping them live life to the fullest — personally, professionally and socially — by promoting their capabilities for independent living, personal adjustments, social inclusion and employment sustainability.
“It was all about changing with purpose,” said Slaton. “But it’s not just the store; it’s also about self care. It’s about family reunification; it’s about reentering to society. It’s about all those things that are new beginnings for a lot of people.”
Slaton said it’s something she can identify with herself as someone who lost the ability to walk years ago and is now physically disabled.
“Coming from a person with a history, I can relate,” she said as she began telling the history of her nonprofit Adverse Winds.
“I started this company in 2009, just about the time that they told me I had a disability,” shared Slaton. “Before then, I had been walking and everything else. I came home one night, woke up the next morning and couldn’t walk. But they counted me short. They told me I had 24 months to live. Everything else along the way had been a struggle because they refused to let me do anything else. They said, no we’re just supposed to make you comfortable at home. I was like no, I don’t think so.”
“So I went back to school. In three years, I came back out with two bachelor’s, one master’s and a couple of licenses,” she said. “So, I’ve been working with individuals with substance abuse, mental health, all disabilities, starting 20 years back now. But it’s been a struggle and the more I dealt with the young people, I saw the potential, I saw the possibilities, but I saw the barriers. I saw the struggles that families were having, [trying] to find something for their kids, especially when I moved from an urban area like Dallas to a rural area. The rural area didn’t even know of the services; and they had to be educated; they had to know what was allowed. So, I became more of an advocate and more of a mediator, taking the parents to the service. I’m just kind of in the middle as the provider of the services. But, I love working with the kids.”
Slaton has been working with young adults in the rural area for the past four years now after partnering up with Marshall ISD’s 18 Plus Transition Program and high school life enrichment class and instructor Thecela Cooks.
“I started working with Mrs. Cooks and the Marshall ISD, and I fell in love with the kids. I still have some of those same ones that I still keep track of,” she beamed.
Slaton’s newly-opened workshop and gift store has been a labor of love as she watches the employees with cognitive disabilities gain invaluable skills that will benefit them forever. She noted the discarded goods that they’re transforming into treasures symbolize the premise of the store.
“It was the whole idea behind the whole store, because that’s usually what my clients [experience]. People have discarded or counted them short and said what they would never be able to do,” said Slaton. “The store was designed to show them, yes they can.”