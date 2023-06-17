The George Washington Carver Community Center (GWCCC) in Marshall launched its first coding camp this year. The coding camp brings computer coding skills to local kids who want to participate.
“This is a great opportunity for our Marshall kids to get first-hand experience in the basic steps for computer coding,” said Angelita Jackson, director of the GWCCC.
Vince Adamo, a Marshall resident and remote worker, taught the class. Adamo has over 40 years of experience developing software in both the oil and gas and financial services industry, working for companies including Enron and PayPal. He was assisted by Kelsey Jackson, also from Marshall, who is a junior software developer with American Airlines.
“The class was a lot of fun. The kids were great to work with and they quickly picked up the concepts. The course exposed them to basic problem solving and coding skills using a repetitive and incremental approach using the Python programing language.” said Adamo.
The program is just one new initiative from the GWCCC. Since 2020 GWCCC has sought to create a place for the community to play, learn, create, and engage. Angelita added, “These programs are for all kids who want to participate, but we love to see those who otherwise haven’t heard of what computer coding is.”
The U.S. Bureau of Labor lists computer coding, along with other science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) courses, among the highest paying in the U.S.
“Many of these programs are obtainable without a four-year degree,” said Rush Harris, executive director of the Marshall Economic Development Corporation. “You can get this education right here in Marshall and use it here as well to earn a higher salary.”
The GWCCC program is not without its sponsors.
“Starting a grassroots community-focused organization is hard. It takes money. It takes time to communicate with a lot of people,” said Kenneth Jackson, co-creator of GWCCC and Angelita’s husband. Angelita and Kenneth live in Marshall. Angelita is formerly the HR director for the City of Shreveport. Kenneth is a local pastor and retired engineer for American Electric Power. Since GWCCC’s founding, they have sought out those with like minds.
“When you start with nothing, it takes time to build,” said Kenneth. “We’ll keep moving it day by day with those who want to help.”
Jeff Stuart, of Conterra Networks, relayed their involvement.
“The Carver building didn’t have access to fiber but did have some of the connections with Marshall ISD. Our team worked with Marshall ISD to find a connection and network solution that eliminated $90,000 worth of new materials and installation.”
“We couldn’t have done it without them,” said Angelita. “Starting a center like Carver requires a community that wants to help.”
Fortunately, the community stepped up.
“Marshall ISD wants to help where we can,” said Tracy Brooks, MISD Director of Technology. “This idea of reaching students who don’t have internet access in their neighborhoods, is one our district supports and gets behind,” said Brooks.
The City of Marshall has been working with GWCCC since the COVID pandemic and has released $72,000 in CDBG-COVID related funds for building and fiber improvements to serve Marshall youth in low- to moderate-income areas.
“Marshall’s new initiatives in community development are important. We serve all of Marshall. When we can lend a hand to projects like GWCCC that are building community, we want to,” said City Community Director Garnett Johnson.
The Marshall Economic Development also assisted with a communications grant to assist with overall fiber costs over five years totaling $30,000. East Texas Baptist University also joined forces by donating 20 refurbished desktop computers for a computer lab for the kids to train on.
“The winners are the kids”, said Angelita. “I appreciate these businesses, educators, and government groups coming together to help with the costs. I also appreciate the people who donate their time to be one-on-one with our youth. The biggest hurdle though is getting more of our kids involved. It’s letting the kids and their parents know what opportunities are out there. When they show up, it shows the need and brings our community together to do bigger things, even in small ways. We’ll do more as we can. There’s a big need. We encourage people in Marshall to look at what we’re aspiring to do.”
Moving forward, GWCCC is hosting a Youth Summer Camp and computer classes through June 24. They will also host a Business Expo and Job Fair on Saturday, June 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Both events will be at their location, 2302 Holland St, Marshall, TX 75670. Donations and volunteers are welcome.