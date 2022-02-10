Marshall ISD is moving forward with its next steps for the district’s strategic plan project after receiving input on specific goals for growth from community members, staff members, students and trustees.
The district first hosted an online survey for all district stakeholders, and last month, hosted two meetings with the Community Advisory Committee for the strategic planning process, Marshall ISD Director of Strategic Planning Jerry Hancock said Monday.
The district’s three- to five-year strategic plan will focus on several areas of focus, resulting in a list of guiding principles to ensure growth in all aspects of the district going forward.
“We have completed the second of two community member meetings to assist the district in developing a road map to guide us through 2026 and beyond,” Hancock said on Monday. “We hosted over 40 community members at each of these meetings, and the members consisted of business leaders, parents, teachers, administrators, students and community members.”
Hancock, the former principal of Sam Houston’s STEM Academy, was hired in October to head up the strategic plan and then immediately went off for training at Region 3 Education Service Center to learn about strategic planning from districts who have already begun the process.
“Strategic plans have been used in the business world for a long time, and we are taking that and adapting it to education,” Hancock said.
Hancock said the strategic plan began by seeking input from district stakeholders, which includes parents of students, students themselves, community members, taxpayers, Marshall business owners and industry leaders, as well as district teachers, staff, administrators and trustees.
“Our first meeting consisted of the committee reviewing and discussing opportunities for growth in the following five Areas of Focus: Student achievement for all; staff quality, recruitment and retention; district culture and climate; facility and technology excellence; and family, community and student involvement,” he said. “At our final community meeting we walked away with goals and strategies for each of our five areas of focus, as well as a completed graduate profile.”
The graduate profiles intend to ensure that every student walking across the stage possesses the same skills that the district wants each student to have upon graduation.
“All of the participants were engaged and able to complete all of the assigned tasks. It has been a pleasure to work with this group of stakeholders for the future of our district and our community,” Hancock said. “The next steps to finalize phase one will include presenting this information to the district level executive administrative team (today). After this presentation to the district level executive team, these items will be presented to the Marshall ISD school board on Feb. 22 at the scheduled monthly school board meeting.”
Once that process is complete, both documents will be released for public viewing, he said.
“This process has been, and continues to be, crucial in developing a comprehensive, systemic approach to moving Marshall ISD forward,” Hancock said. “We are committed to this process and developing a culture of completion for all stakeholders in Marshall ISD. We will use these documents to guide every decision made in the district. Remember that our strategic planning process is a work in process. It does not provide for a final destination or product. It is an on-going process that allows for growth and flexibility. Moving forward, as decisions must be made, we will determine which of the areas of focus will be impacted by that decision, as well as determine how it will be impacted. In Marshall ISD, we are proud of our past and have promise for our future.”
While each Texas public school district is required to submit annual district and separate campus improvement plans to the Texas Education Agency each year, Hancock said this strategic plan is a separate plan, though it will be linked with the district and campus’ plans.
Hancock said some aspects of the three- to five-year strategic plan will be able to be implemented fairly quickly and others will take more time, but generally, the district hopes to begin implementation by the start of the 2022-23 school year.
“We want to just look at the overall picture for the district,” he said.
Marshall ISD Superintendent Richele Langley wants to make sure everyone’s input is heard for the district’s strategic plan, Hancock said.
“We want to make sure everyone’s input is received because we want to make sure everyone has a voice in this,” he said previously. “We want to create a culture of completion at Marshall ISD. We want to take these goals and strategies and turn them into action.”
Hancock said the district is also working closely with Marshall Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO) for its strategic plan, as well as its CTE programming and graduation skills requirements.
The City of Marshall began its own long-term strategic plan for the city a couple of years ago, and parts of that plan are currently in implementation now.
“This is a great opportunity for Marshall ISD,” Hancock said previously. “This is a good time for Marshall ISD to build upon the growth we have experienced in the past several years.”