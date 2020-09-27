Kroger Dallas Division is proud to recognize its 50 years of serving the Marshall community, located at 300 E. End Boulevard N. The store opened on Sept. 15, 1970 and currently employs more than 100 associates. The store was remodeled with new features and expanded departments in July 2015.
Expansions included:
Larger floral department; Kroger is the world’s largest florist
Large selection of organics in the produce department
Brand-new sushi station with a first-class chef
New cakes in the bakery department
Updated brand new energy efficient refrigeration cases in fresh and frozen foods
Remodeled pharmacy for faster service
Brand-new self check out system to enhance speedy checkout
Pickup department for touchless service
The Kroger Marshall store also continues to Feed the Human Spirit through the Zero Hunger Zero Waste Food Rescue program, donating more than 23,000 pounds of food to East Texas Food Bank since February 2020.