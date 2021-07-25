Marshall attorney, Amanda Abraham with Roth & Abraham Law Firm, P.C., has been selected to serve as a 2021-22 Texas Bar Foundation Nominating Chair for District 1. Nominating Chairs for each of the 17 State Bar of Texas districts identify elite nominees to join the Foundation as Fellows. Nominating Chairs of the Foundation are selected for their outstanding professional achievements and their demonstrated commitment to the Texas Bar Foundation. Selection is a mark of distinction and recognition of Abraham’s contributions to the legal profession.
“Amanda has practiced law in Marshall for over 14 years where she has successfully represented individual and corporate clients in over 200 cases in both federal and state court,” the Texas Bar Foundation noted.
In her community, Abraham currently serves as a Marshall City Council member. Additionally, she is a Sustaining Life Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation and also served three years as a member of the Board of Trustees.
Selection as a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation is restricted to members of the State Bar of Texas. Each year one-third of one percent of Texas attorneys are invited to become Fellows. Once nominees are selected, they must be elected by the Texas Bar Foundation Board of Trustees.
“Membership has grown from an initial 255 Charter Members in 1965 to more than 10,000 Fellows throughout Texas today,” The Texas Bar Foundation noted.
Anyone that is a Fellow can forward their recommendation for a new member by contacting their District Nominating Chair.
“Founded by attorneys determined to assist the public and improve the profession of law, the Texas Bar Foundation has maintained its mission of using the financial contributions of its membership to enhance the rule of law and the system of justice in Texas,” The Foundation indicated. “To date, the Texas Bar Foundation has distributed more than $22 million throughout Texas to assist nonprofit organizations with a wide range of justice-related programs and services. More than $1 million is projected to be distributed for grants this fiscal year. For more information, please visit www.txbf.org.”