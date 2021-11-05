Marshall Main Street board debuts new logo

The Main Street Advisory Board has a new logo. Board members spent the past few months working with a graphic artist to capture the vision for historic downtown Marshall.
Main Street Manager, Véronique Ramirez said “the logo is a vital part of the city’s effort to build a successful economic brand for downtown.”
Board Member Zelina Wright is the graphic artist who designed the new logo, which features North Washington Street, vibrant merchant storefronts and nostalgic automobiles inspired by the Second Saturday Car Shows hosted by the Phelps Family General Store. The iconic Historical Harrison County Courthouse is a focal point.
Main Street Advisory Board Member Jay Carriker, a professor and historian, said the colors within the logo have historical relevance and have been used to illustrate Marshall over the past 100 years. The color scheme includes Marshall Maverick red, Pemberton Panther gold and Piney Woods green. Carriker said Maverick red has been presented as shades of scarlet and crimson, with many older designs favoring darker shades. Due to the challenges of matching gold on matte printing, this color was substituted with cream or yellow.
The new logo will be used on websites, social media and promotional materials associated with Marshall Main Street. The public can expect to see the new logo on T-shirts, coffee mugs, and other specialty items to be sold at the Visitor’s Information Center.
“This new logo represents our purpose and the vision we have for historic downtown Marshall,” said Board President Cheryel Carpenter. “A healthy downtown is a part of having a healthy city.”
Wright, a resident of Marshall since 2017, said she enjoyed creating the logo. She joined the Main Street Advisory Board in 2021 and is also the Board Secretary.
“Our hope is that this new logo becomes synonymous with Marshall,” she said. “With input from Board Members, we were able to come up with a great design. I am very proud of how it turned out.”
The Main Street Advisory Board is empowered to help create a vibrant downtown that has a thriving economy, is rich in character and culture with public spaces that make residents and visitors feel that they belong.