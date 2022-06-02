When Texas Ruegg moved back to the Marshall area with his wife and children, he knew that he had strong familial roots to the area. What he didn’t expect was to have the experience come full circle in such a strong way.
Ruegg’s great-great grandfather was G.W. Rains, a founding member of Marshall’s first fire department, the Salamander Volunteer Fire Company — chartered on Dec. 1, 1871 — who served as a member of its founding board of directors.
Ruegg himself is a firefighter and was proud of the connection with his great-great grandfather. It’s a connection that only grew stronger when Ruegg became aware that the building that housed Marshall’s original fire department is now his property, and the soon-to-be location for Ruggenbach Brewing Company he is opening.
“It was a crazy coincidence when I found that out, but I knew I had strong ties here, but I never thought that would happen,” he said.
Ruegg, along with his wife and majority business owner Shana Ruegg, are in the process of opening the Ruggenbach Brewing Company in a building in downtown Marshall. Ruegg said has plans to officially open the brewery’s doors before the end of 2022.
The building is located in downtown Marshall at 108 W. Houston St., across the street from the Harrison County courthouse, and was the original home to the Marshall Fire Department bell that now sits proudly outside of the fire station on South Grove Street.
About the Business
The Ruggenbach Brewing Company is a local micro-brewery that has plans to open at the West Houston building before the start of Wonderland of Lights this year.
Ruegg said that the company has plans to renovate the building to form a three-floor brewery and dining establishment, complete with a rooftop bar and stage area, as well as a meeting room for the community.
“We are not a bar; a bar is a place that you go to get drunk and meet people,” he said. “What we are doing is creating a much more family-friendly atmosphere. This is a place you can take the whole family because it’s a brewery and not a bar.”
During a meeting Thursday with the Marshall Rotary Club, Ruegg also unveiled a number of the new business’s planned craft beer products, many of which pay homage to Marshall and its residents, including one such craft beer named Stagecoach Road.
Additionally, one Italian-inspired beer flavor, Signore Giuseppe, was named in honor of local restaurateur and friend of Ruegg’s Joseph Filippazzo, whose first name is Giuseppe. Ruegg said that Filippazzo played a huge role in the start of his new business, including showing him the building that will now house the business downtown.
Additional drinks were named in honor of Ruegg’s late first wife, Penni, who died of ovarian cancer, with a portion of the funds from the drink going to benefit cancer research; as well as a beer called Milk of Amnesia named in honor of his wife Shana, and in honor of all those people working in the medical field.
Ruegg said that the business is majority female owned, a fact that is hugely important to him and his family, and that they plan to focus their business to honor first responders, medical field personnel and bringing art, culture and community to downtown.
More information on the new business can be found at its website www.rueggenbach.com.