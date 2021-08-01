A dream became reality for Marshall native and award-winning cosmetologist, Tiffiny Fields, as she celebrated the grand opening of her own salon, Oh My Glamorous “OMG” Hair Studio, with a special ribbon cutting, last Sunday, at 3008 Gilmer Road, Suite 102, in Longview.
A professional of 11 years, Fields said opening her own salon is a dream come true.
“My dream was always to open up my own hair salon,” she shared. “Fortunately, I stayed in a small suite for 10 years because I was waiting on God to move me. And people used to say to me: ‘Why don’t you have your own hair salon? Really you should have your own hair salon.’ But I told them when God says it, when God moves me, that’s when I’ll get it.”
“So 10 years later, here I am at OMG Hair Studio because God is directing my path; and when God leads your path you’re on the right path,” said Fields. ‘It’s not when people say you need to go get it; it’s when God says. That way, I’m not going to fail because God is behind me.”
After years of hard work and patience, she’s excited to have cut the ribbon on her first commercial property, and her first OMG Hair Studio LLC.
A host of family, friends, colleagues, clients and supporters joined Fields on Sunday as an emcee counted down to her highly anticipated ribbon cutting. As the host welcomed them inside OMG Hair Studio for the first time, attendees walked in to the sound of Frankie Beverly and Maze’s upbeat lyrics, “You Make Me Happy.”
Putting smiles on customers’ faces, making them happy, is exactly what inspires Fields.
“You know, it’s not about money to me; it’s about creating smiles, making others happy and also instilling in them the gift that God has given me,” she said.
“What’s most rewarding to me is to see how a person feels ….to see how they feel on the inside,” she beamed. “They come in having a bad day, but they leave here just feeling great.”
The journey
Fields’ interest in the hair profession sparked as a child.
“When I was a little girl, I played with dolls all the time and I used to cut their hair and try to stick a curling iron in their hair. My mom knew right then that I was going to be good in hair,” she chuckled. “So as a teenager in high school, I was doing my friend’s hair and by doing her hair I started to see, this is the love; I’m good at this; I can make money at this. So it all started as a little lad.”
Since beginning her journey as a licensed cosmetologist and professional hair stylist, Fields has found much success in her gift. Known in the industry as “Tiffiny Thee Glam Stylist”, she’s a repeat winner in the Texas International Hair and Expo, hosted annually in Dallas. In 2019, she was declared the 2019 Texas International Hair and Expo live bob competition champion.
“I’ve been in hair shows for years and every year I’ve always placed,” Fields said. “I’ve always placed second and third and 2019 was my first year winning first place.”
She participates in the event now as a new innovative hair educator.
“I’m actually on a hair team based out of Dallas, so I’m no longer competing because I’m an educator right now,” Fields shared. “But I have a lot of trophies behind me to stand behind me today.”
Fields, who specializes in hair cutting and healthy extensions, said she was elated to see the amount of support at her grand opening Sunday. It felt good to see the manifestation of her dream.
“I’m overjoyed,” said Fields. “I spent so many hours and days trying to get this salon together.
“I was so tired, but to see everybody today makes me feel so elated,” she said Sunday. “I feel so blessed that I have this much support behind me.”
Making it happen
Fields said she is a testament that dreams can be realized. She wants to motivate other aspiring entrepreneurs to go for their dreams, too.
“I want to be able to tell anybody who is going through it or is feeling like they want to give up to not give up,” she said. “It took me 10 years in this industry to get my first hair salon and I never gave up.”
Thus, “don’t give up on your dream,” she stressed. “No matter what people say, what they do, don’t ever give up. Keep pushing, keep grinding, stay focused and keep God first.
“And have a prayer life,” Fields added. “Have a prayer life because dreams really do come true. It will come true.”
Fields also urged aspiring business owners to work hard, be consistent, dedicated and focused. Additionally, she encouraged to take advantage of continuing education courses in order to succeed.
“If you want to start your own business, just make sure you take business classes,” she advised. “Always continue your education. Never stop getting an education, because continuing education is essential. That’s how I got here today, by continuing my education, going to business classes, knowing how to run a business before you can open a business.
“That’s why I sat still for 10 years because it was a time that I didn’t know how to run a business, but today I’m ready,” she beamed. “I’m ready.”
For more information about OMG hair studio, visit the website, Omghairstudio.GlossGenius.com.