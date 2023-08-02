Charmane Jones has had the dream of helping those within the Marshall community for many years, and this week she celebrated the accomplishment of that dream with the grand opening of her new business and nonprofit right here in the city.
Jones celebrated the opening of her business Liberty Enterprises LLC and her nonprofit Love Kindness Meaning Inc. with the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce this week at the business’s new location at 505 E. Travis St., Suite 109.
Jones’ new business, Liberty Enterprises LLC, provides administrative project management services to local companies, including with general efficient and completion goals, transition to digital filing, as well as deadline completion rates.
In October of this year, Jones said that the business will also begin to offer real-estate project management, where she will work with both individuals and businesses on new and remodeled real estate projects.
This will include both remodeling as well as new build items, with Jones stating that her passion is the creation of truly affordable housing within the City of Marshall.
She stated that she is looking to partner with contractors as she makes plans for this new portion of her business, hoping to find those within the community who share her passion for truly affordable housing in the area.
“Everyone says that they have affordable housing, for me I really am providing true affordable housing here in Marshall,” she said.
Twelve percent of profits Jones receives from her business go directly to her newly started nonprofit Love Kindness Meaning Inc., which aims to provide budget preparation and specialized budget planning to the community for free.
Jones said that her nonprofit offers judgment and discrimination free budget services, to help her clients reach their financial goals and figure out any issues they may be facing with their finances.
“I do everything I can to make sure that my clients are successful, and that they reach their financial goals, whether that be buying a house, saving some money or what,” she said.
However, Jones added that often times her clients are in need of more services than she can provide, including doctors, lawyers, contractors and more. For this reason, she is also looking for those within the community who would like to partner with her nonprofit to become a Hope Changer.
Hope Changers can be everything from volunteers, to those who participate in Monday Corporate Prayer Day, to those who dedicate their services to those in need at Love Kindness Meaning Inc., according to Jones, who added that everyone is welcome to help in their own way.
The name Love Kindness Meaning INC. was actually inspired by Jones’s three children, Landen, Kaden and Madyson, who Jones; said perfectly exemplify the Love, Kindness and Meaning that are inspired by their names.
“I know this is the thing that is nearest and dearest to your heart,” said Director of the Chamber of Commerce Stacia Runnels during the event.
Runnels and other members of the chamber of commerce came to the new business on Monday to celebrate the grand openings, hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for the occasion.
Community members interested in learning more about either the business or the nonprofit community members can contact Jones at (903) 944-5055 or through libertyent1@outlook.com for Liberty Enterprises LLC or homechanger@outlook.com for LKM Inc.