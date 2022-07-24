Marshall News Messenger announces new distribution schedule
The News Messenger is announcing an evolution in its distribution schedule starting the week of Aug 15.

 Meredith Shamburger/News Messenger Photo

The News Messenger is announcing an evolution in its distribution schedule starting the week of Aug 15. Beginning that Monday, print distribution of the paper will include a Wednesday, Friday and an expanded weekend publication. An e-edition will be available daily Tuesday through Friday, along with a weekend edition. The News Messenger’s commitment to thoroughly covering Harrison County and surrounding area has not changed and remains your local source for news and information.

“M. Roberts Media’s audience has never been larger,” said Stephen McHaney, M. Roberts Media president. “The demand for our local and state content continues to grow via our digital delivery formats, including e-editions, websites, social media and apps. We want to ensure our delivery formats are representative of our readers’ and advertisers’ preferences now and in the future.”

