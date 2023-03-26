After 61 years on East Austin Street in Marshall, the Marshall News Messenger is moving to a new downtown office this week.
Staff are thrilled to be relocating to the new Synergy Park building, which is owned by ETBU and sits directly on the courthouse square.
The old offices on East Austin Street will be closed Monday as the final pieces of furniture and equipment are moved into the new space, and all newspaper employees will begin working out of the new offices on Tuesday. The East Austin building was sold to ETBU, and staff have been clearing out decades worth of paper, storage, ephemera and the like for the past few months.
The News Messenger’s new address will be 100 North Bolivar Street, Suite 301. The office will be located on the third floor of the Synergy Park building.
The paper’s phone numbers will be staying the same, however new office hours will begin Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed for lunch from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
The move is not expected to impact newspaper production or delivery.