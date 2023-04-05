The Marshall News Messenger has welcomed a new addition to its staff this week, hiring Nicholas Osborn, a 31-year-old local East Texan and graduate of Purdue University Global as the staff’s newest reporter.
In this new role, Osborn will be covering the Marshall and neighboring areas’ schools with features, interviews, and photos. He will also be covering legislative actions, shining a light on their community impact.
“I’ve looked forward to this for quite a while,” Osborn said regarding the new position.
As a graduate from Purdue University Global with a bachelor’s degree in business management, Osborn also assists with his family’s construction corporation and cattle ranch, as well as working with the Texas State Parks marketing department. Osborn has been a freelance writer with the News Messenger and her sister newspapers for several months.
Originally from Gary, Osborn graduated as valedictorian from Gary ISD in 2010 then moved on to studying at Panola College and Texas A&M University before graduating from Purdue University Global.
Previously, Osborn had been an active journalist in the entertainment industry, covering pop culture where he was first a reporter before becoming owner and Editor-in-Chief for the press outlet Comic Watch. He then moved on to serve as marketing manager for Valiant Entertainment. He also has bylines with both Athlon Outdoors and Heritage Manufacturing, giving him a chance to highlight his enthusiasm for history and the outdoors industry. Osborn has been an avid writer from an early age and has always sought to share this passion with anyone who would read his work.
“I am beyond excited to bring a focus to the community that I grew up in,” Osborn said, “taking what I’ve learned in my journalism experience abroad to help showcase all the different and exciting aspects of this historic area alongside the Marshall News Messenger.”
Osborn comes from a family of four, and currently resides in Carthage with his wife of over 10 years, Janaé, and their pets.
In his spare time, Osborn enjoys writing fiction, traveling to both state and national parks for hiking with his wife, catching up on all the latest entertainment and enjoying a classic western. He is eager to become more involved with the local community and help to tell the stories that make East Texas such a special place.
“Marshall and its surrounding communities are thriving with initiatives that make it a home to be proud of for so many,” Osborn said. “I hope to both inform and inspire with the stories I’ll be covering, and look forward to continuing learning more about the area myself. If you have a story you think needs to be told, please reach out to me anytime. My email is nosborn@marshallnewsmessenger.com.”