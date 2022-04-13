The News Messenger took home 12 awards, including third place sweepstakes, at the North and East Texas Press Association conference this past weekend.
The awards were given to all areas of the paper, including news, photography, sports coverage and features.
“We are grateful to the judges of the NETPA contest for acknowledging the good work of our local journalists who are dedicated to their craft and their communities,” Publisher Alexander Gould said.
Awards included:
- 4th place column writing, for two columns written by Sports Editor Nathan Hague;
- 3rd place editorials, for two pieces written by former Editor Wyndi Veigel;
- 1st place feature photo, for photos of Piney Park lights and the Wonderland of Lights opening taken by Les Hassell;
- 3rd place feature story, for a story by Robin Y. Richardson on the legacy and impact of the Harrison County Empty Stocking Fund and a story by former reporter Carter Mize on new bells at First United Methodist Church of Marshall;
- 3rd place news photo, for a photo from Farm City Week taken by Bridget Ortigo and a photo from the Marshall High School homecoming bonfire taken by Meredith Shamburger;
- 2nd place news writing, for stories by Jessica Harker on former Main Street Manager Veronqiue Ramirez’s termination and work in Marshall to address vacant or abandoned homes.
- 2nd place news design, for a group of page layouts designed by staff;
- 3rd place sports coverage, for work done by Sports Editor Nathan Hague;
- 3rd place sports photo, for work done by photographer Courtney Hague;
- 3rd place sports writing, for work done by Sports Editor Nathan Hague; and
- 3rd place general excellence, for overall work for two issues of the paper.
The News Messenger was awarded third place in the overall sweepstakes category for its daily division, behind sister newspapers the Longview News Journal and the Tyler Morning Telegraph.