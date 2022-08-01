The News Messenger took home five awards at the Texas Press Association conference this past weekend.
The awards were given to all areas of the paper, including photography, sports coverage and page design.
The News Messenger took home five awards at the Texas Press Association conference this past weekend.
The awards were given to all areas of the paper, including photography, sports coverage and page design.
"The mission of our newsroom is to create and deliver valuable local journalism for our community," Publisher Alexander Gould said. "It is always an honor when our peers recognize the work our talented journalists produce daily for our readers."
Awards included:
The News Messenger competed against sister publications The Longview News-Journal, the Tyler Morning Telegraph and the Victoria Advocate, all of whom also won several awards, as well as other daily newspapers across the state.