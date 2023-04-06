Christus Good Shepherd’s Daisy Honoree for January 2023 is Hillary Hasty, who works float pool for the Marshall hospital, typically on IMC and surgical services.
One IMC patient had this to say: “This nurse is a very kind, caring considerate and compassionate nurse. She took time to reassure me and my family during my first stay. She sat with me and held my hand for a long period of time. She prayed with me. She kept my family updated. Every time I needed her she was there for me. I never needed to call her. She even came to see me in the nursing home. When I was readmitted to the hospital and to my delight she was my nurse again! I love her! And I know she loves me and all of her patients. God made her to be a nurse.”
Hasty’s IMC director had this to say: “Hillary is always going above and beyond for her patients, and also for her co-workers. This award is very much deserved, this is her second award, and I can see her getting many more in the future!”