The Marshall City Council unanimously approved two separate requests for rezoning, which allowed for continued expansion in both housing and industry within Marshall city limits, at their meeting last week.
Both requests had also been previously approved by the city’s planning and zoning commission, and will begin next steps towards completion after last week’s vote.
5404 Karnack Highway
The first rezoning request made to council was for two tracts of land located at 5404 Karnack Highway to be rezoned from agriculture and estate to heavy industry, as to allow the purchase of the property for use by Eastern Energy.
Diane Seal, the realtor involved with the sale, stated during the meeting that the property has been on the market for around 20 years, and requires the company to purchase the entire property to make the sale.
The company is looking to expand its current operations in the city limits by growing their already existing facilities that are adjacent to the vacant property with the new purchase.
Chris Stabler, Vice President of Eastern Energy, said that the company is looking to do the project in three phases, with plans for the third phase only to be completed based on company need.
Stabler said that the first phase of the project will be to construct a 30,000 sq. ft. pump down shop on the southern piece of the property, closest to the business’s existing location. This construction is planned for the next year, with 65 to 75 employees expected to be hired in June 2023 due to the expansion.
Phase two of the project would entail expanding the available yard space for the company to offer more trucks and other equipment, which would again allow Eastern Energy to hire another 20 to 50 more employees.
The city’s future land use map does have the property marked as heavy industry, which suits the Eastern Energy’s purposes.
Councilmembers did express concern over the properties close proximity to the Carriage House as well as bordering residential properties, which both Stabler and Seal said the company is already working to address.
A 30-foot green way buffer of shrubs and bushes is already planned to separate the business from those properties, with Seal and Stabler meeting with the owners of the Carriage House to discuss the plan moving forward.
“I hope you all can see the value in this,” Seal said, “It is currently zoned agriculture, so rezoning it from agriculture to a lot more money on the tax roll.”
1300 George Gregg Street
The second rezoning request approved by councilmembers on Thursday was a request for rezoning of the residential property located at 1300 George Gregg Street from single family, to duplex, triplex or quadraplex.
This is the second time this item has been before council, with councilmembers choosing to table to item during the initial meeting to gather further information.
Concerns over the residential property having enough space for parking for all of its resident, as well as adequate bathroom and kitchen facilities for all of the separate living quarters were discussed during the initial meeting.
Applicant and property owner Daniel Johnson spoke to council during the meeting, explaining the floor plan for the property which would include three separate units which would all include their own bathroom and kitchen areas.
The plan for the property would include two three-bedroom units and one single bedroom facility, with no shared living spaces between the three.
Johnson also addressed council’s concerns about available parking, explaining that each unit will have two parking spots available, with six total spots available for cars at the property.
“We are trying to follow every bit of the code that we can,” Johnson said.
He added that both himself and his wife are planning to keep the single bedroom portion of the property unoccupied to have a location for them to stay in when they stay in Marshall, where a large portion of her family resides.