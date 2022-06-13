The Marshall City Council unanimously approved business requests for a proposed duplex and a proposed arcade, allowing both projects to move forward to next steps, at their Thursday meeting.
City Community and Economic Development Director Garnett Johnson made both requests to council on Thursday, first requesting a rezoning for a property located at 200 Oakley Drive from agriculture and estate to duplex, triplex and quadraplex.
Johnson said that property owner and applicant Shane Nafe made the request with the interest of constructing a duplex on the 1.4 acre tract of land. The property is currently a vacant lot.
A public hearing was held about the rezoning request, during which no community members came forward to speak.
Additionally on Thursday, Johnson requested a special-use permit for an arcade to be opened at 1609 Sedberry St.
Applicant Kenneth Bane made the request to the city, with Johnson explaining that a city zoning ordinance requires a special-use permit be obtained for any new arcade.
Two responses were received by the city from a neighboring church when notices were sent out about the potential new arcade coming to the neighborhood. Johnson said that the pastor of the church was concerned over the arcade, but that he attended the planning and zoning committee meeting where they discussed and unanimously recommended the request, and that his fears were assuaged.
Bane spoke to council during the meeting about the request, stating that the business would require an entrance fee, which eliminates concerns about loitering on or near the business.
A public hearing was held during the meeting on the special-use permit, with no community members speaking during the hearing.