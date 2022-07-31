Marshall City Hall
Buy Now
News Messenger File Photo

In a split vote during Thursday’s regular city council meeting, councilmembers approved an application for a special-use permit for a new bar and lounge to be built in downtown Marshall, at 314 N. Washington at the Paramount Theatre building.

Business owner Robert West was present during Thursday’s meeting, making the request officially to council. He described the business as an upscale bar and lounge establishment which would cater to attorneys and other professionals with a higher-than-average income.

Recommended For You


Tags

City Reporter

Jessica Harker has been the city reporter with the Marshall News Messenger since 2019.