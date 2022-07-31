In a split vote during Thursday’s regular city council meeting, councilmembers approved an application for a special-use permit for a new bar and lounge to be built in downtown Marshall, at 314 N. Washington at the Paramount Theatre building.
Business owner Robert West was present during Thursday’s meeting, making the request officially to council. He described the business as an upscale bar and lounge establishment which would cater to attorneys and other professionals with a higher-than-average income.
Council approved the permit after a public hearing was held on the request, with Councilmember Leo Morris voting against the item and Councilmember Reba Godfrey abstaining from the vote. All other councilmember present voted to approve the permit, which then was officially awarded.
West said that the business would expect to cater to a maximum to 30 to 40 customers at a time, with high-priced hard liquor available to community members. He emphasized that the price of the liquor during weekly business hours would cater to an adult, higher-income clientele and not create a “bar atmosphere” in downtown Marshall.
The business will also not keep typical bar hours, closing most nights around 11 p.m. to midnight, according to West.
In addition to the bar and lounge area, West said that the business would house a facility where local artists and photographers would be able to display and sell their work. The business would offer high end art work and unique and expensive gift options to cater to its high income clientele as well.
“This is something that isn’t available anywhere really, regionally, and it will just pull more people into downtown,” West said.
West said that there are no real plans currently to change the exterior of the building for the business, stating that it was his wish to preserve the history of the theater, including keeping the name.
In homage to the history of the theater as well, inside the bar and lounge West said that a large projector will be playing old movies at all times, which community members can listen to if they choose to with wireless headphones available at each table.
Community and Economic Development Director Garnett Johnson said that 16 letters were sent out to neighboring businesses about the request, with no responses received. Additionally, the planning and zoning board has previously approved the request in a five to zero vote.