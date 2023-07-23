This week members of the Marshall community had the opportunity to meet with a member of the development team behind the proposed Blue Buckle Building housing project, who addressed a number of concerns.
Burgess reiterated the project outline, which would invest $20 million into the development of the vacant Blue Buckle Building in downtown Marshall into a new housing complex.
The apartment project would create 47 total apartments, 12 one bedroom, 23 two bedroom and 12 three bedroom apartments, which would cater to low- to moderate- income individuals in Marshall.
The project would accept Section 42 housing credits, a type of housing which the Marshall Housing Authority has stated previously is greatly needed in the area.
He said that the project would create a secured courtyard space in the center of the building, complete with a playground for children, as well as include the addition of a yoga and meditation area, a tutoring center, and a remote office work space.
The project also included the addition of a new parking lot in a vacant space located across from the building on Fannin Street in Marshall, which Burgess said would have more than enough spaces for the residents who could live in the building if it were full.
“When all is said and done, this will be a great place to live,” Burgess said.
Community Concerns
A number of community members came forward with concerns regarding a range of issues with the project, and the companies involved in its development.
One of the main issues expressed by a number of community members were the alleged poor conditions, and poor online reviews, for other properties referenced by the company as being done by its partners.
A number of residents, including Scott McCurdy with East Texas Baptist University, read aloud a number of poor reviews for one referenced property in Tyler, a project Burgess said was done in 2012.
“How can we be assured that this will not happen to this Blue Buckle building here in Marshall?” one resident asked Burgess.
Burgess said that the projects referenced by the community were done by one of their consultants in the project, Jim Sari with Oracle Consulting Services, and not projects managed by Aventurine One LLC. He also referenced his partner Caryn Winter’s over 20 years of experience in successful development projects in many different states.
Community members, including Marshall resident Kyle Dansby, then asked why Burgess and his company would employee the services of Sari if his record was so poor in the area.
Other community members brought forwards concerns over safety issues, including the potential for loitering outside of the complex, which one community member said was a concern for her business which was near by.
Additionally, community member mentioned concern over the close proximity to a local church and children’s daycare center, which multiple community members mentioned would be in clear view of apartment windows if the project were developed.
Burgess said in response that all residents would undergo a background check before they are approved to live in the complex, and that the project would include the addition of security cameras to monitor the property.
Additionally, many community members were concerned that the project, done by a Kentucky-based firm and financed by them alone, would result in the company using the building to make money and then abandoning the project.
Concerns that the project would not be completed, or that it would be abandoned after its completed and fall into disrepair, were expressed on Thursday during the meeting.
Burgess said that as a small development firm, they only focus on one or two projects at a time, which allows them to give their full attention to the project and the needs of the community. He added that the company is not taking any tax breaks on the project, and is simply looking for community support.
“The only thing we are asking from the community here in Marshall is support,” Burgess said.
He also stated that because they were seeking state and federal housing credits for the project, they would be under annual review by those entities for up to 15 years after the project is completed. If the project is not up to standards during those reviews, the company would suffer greatly.
Additional questions, including how the project would positively affect property values of neighboring properties, as well was whether the complex would be pet friendly (yes) and whether the project would include a pool (no) were also addressed during the meeting.
Community and Economic Development Director Garnett Johnson said that the city would potentially host another community forum in the future to discuss the project further.