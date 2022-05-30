One of the two Sonic Drive-In locations in Marshall has officially closed its doors this month.
The drive-in located on East Grand Avenue is no longer in business, though the Sonic location at 900 East End Blvd. South in Marshall is still open to the public.
Sonic’s corporate office offered no explanation for the businesses closure and did not respond to multiple attempts for comment.
Additional information about the number of jobs lost due to the closure was also not made available.
The store location on East End Boulevard is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.