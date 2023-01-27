A Marshall man who operated as a tax preparer even though he was not authorized by the IRS to do so has pleaded guilty in federal court, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced.
Boyd Lynn Butcher, 50, pleaded guilty to making false and fraudulent Statements before U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy Payne on Thursday. In his plea agreement, Butcher agreed to pay over $300,000 in restitution and to be sentenced to three years in prison, officials said.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office, in a press release, says Butcher operated Boyd’s Tax Service before 2015 and through at least 2017, preparing more than 450 federal tax returns in exchange for a fee, usually $300 per return, despite not being authorized by the IRS to prepare tax returns for others. Officials said Butcher “created false or fraudulent information to generate unwarranted tax refunds” in many of the returns he did.
The total tax harm to the IRS, officials said, was more than $317,252.
“For example, in April 2016, Individual 1 paid Butcher $300 to prepare a tax return for the 2015 tax year,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “Butcher filed the return on behalf of Individual 1, but the return did not reflect the fact that Butcher had prepared and filed it. The return stated that Individual 1 was entitled to claim car and truck expenses from a farming business in the total sum of $80,623.00. But Butcher knew that the statement in the return was false and fraudulent because he knew that Individual 1 did not have a farming business.”
Butcher was indicted on June 16, 2022.
This case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations Division and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Johnathan R. Hornok.