The City of Marshall says the 2023 street improvement program is starting up Monday on South Indian Springs Road from East Travis Street to Victory Drive.
As part of the program, the city will be doing overlay work, which includes the complete reconstruction, paving, striping, and signage upgrades, as necessary, of select distressed city roadways. Expect delays when crews are working on your roadway, the city said.
The anticipated completion date is May, 5.
For more information about this project, contact Eric Powell, PE, City Engineer\Director of Public Works at (903) 935-4489.