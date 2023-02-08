Marshall’s oldest funeral home, Sullivan Funeral Home returns to local, family ownership after purchase by the Cammack family, owners of Longview’s Welch Funeral Home.
The Cammack Family led by funeral director, Blake Cammack completed the transaction, which also includes Colonial Gardens Cemetery and Algoma Cemetery from Carriage Services, Inc., on Jan. 31 ahead of Sullivan Funeral Home’s 92nd anniversary on Feb. 1.
“We began talks with Carriage and everything just fell into place,” Blake Cammack said. “Under the ownership of the Sullivan Family, Sullivan Funeral Home had a rich history and commitment to service that fits well within my family’s core values of service to our community above all else. We are looking forward to restoring the Sullivan Family’s legacy of service.”
Blake and Melissa Cammack have roots that run deep in Harrison County as they are both graduates of Harleton High School and have longstanding ties to the Harleton area.
Blake is a graduate of Dallas Institute of Funeral Service and is a licensed funeral director and embalmer. He has served as secretary/treasurer of the East Texas chapter of the Texas Funeral Directors Association and currently serves on the Kilgore College Foundation Board serving as the committee chair for resource development.
Longtime Cammack family manager Tony Aguilar has been selected to manage Sullivan Funeral Home and associated cemeteries. A graduate of Texas A&M Commerce and Dallas Institute of Funeral Service, Aguilar is a licensed funeral director and embalmer, having served two terms as president of the East Texas chapter of the Texas Funeral Directors Association.
With the purchase by the Cammack family, Sullivan Funeral Home has been invited to join the Life Celebration Community. This partnership will transform how families heal and will provide a memorable and customized funeral experience.
“Blake and I have been members of the Life Celebration Community for the past five years and have seen firsthand how families are positively affected by their products and the healing environment they provide,” Aguilar said.
The Sullivan automobile fleet has already been upgraded with the addition of the Cammack family’s 1939 Packard Henney hearse, while a complete renovation of Colonial Chapel will begin in the coming weeks.
The Cammack family will honor all existing prepaid funeral contracts currently held by Sullivan Funeral Home, and current contract holders will see no change or downgrade in the services they have selected
With this purchase, Sullivan Funeral Home joins the Cammack family’s other funeral establishments, Welch Funeral Home and 5 Star Crematory, making Sullivan Funeral Home the only funeral home in Harrison County with access to its own crematory and who will not outsource their cremations to a commercial crematory.
Questions regarding pre-arranged funerals or the transfer of ownership can be directed to Blake Cammack at (903) 938-7777 or blake@cammackfamily.com.