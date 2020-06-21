For the Farmers Insurance-Nathan McDaniel agency, honesty, integrity and customer service along with education are at the forefront of the business. With McDaniel, getting customers the best policy for their needs is paramount but so is honesty.
He wants all customers to keep their insurance agents honest, and here are a few guidelines on how to accomplish that.
If that agent is too busy to meet with you, that will tell you a lot. You should have a professional relationship with your agent, and they should have time to sit down and talk to you about your existing policies or changes in coverage that you may be interested in. It is important to bring current insurance documents with you, especially if you are shopping and comparing policies between agencies.
A good place to start is www.opic.texas.gov, which is a website that allows a very high level overview between policies through the Texas Department of Insurance. It may not be indicative of the exact policy that you have, but it is a good starting point and will give you questions to ask.
Perhaps the most important is why you have the coverages in your policy that you do. How much coverage should you have? Did they just assign the cheapest coverage possible without looking at long-term consequences should something happen? Is your policy a replacement cost or actual cost value? Replacement cost policies are much better to have. Any agent that automatically starts dropping things from a policy when questions are being asked should be a red flag to customers. McDaniel encourages all customers to become educated on insurance and is more than willing to review and answer questions, even if you are not with Farmers Insurance.
Talk to your spouse or significant other. An important factor to review is the drivers on auto policies. Has someone moved out of the household but is still on the policy? That may be a way to lower auto insurance costs. Ask for all discounts that are possible.
For McDaniel, he wants to make the switch as easy as possible on the customer.
“Let us do the work for you,” he said. “I’ve had customers decline saving $20 or $30 a month just because they don’t want to deal with it. We are here to help you.”
McDaniel prides himself on being more open than many agents to having face-to-face conversations and simply giving second opinions to people looking for the best insurance for their needs.
“Come see me,” he said. “The more educated people are about insurance, the more everybody’s cost goes down.”
The Farmers Insurance agent has been with the company for almost two years and enjoys many aspects of his job.
“It is satisfying when you’re able to help someone after a wreck and walk them through the process of an insurance claim while comforting them,” he said.
McDaniel has a five-star rating through Farmers Insurance and a number of reviews praising the agency’s customer service.
The industry has different challenges than he expected but McDaniel also enjoys working through those to aid his customers.
Farmers Insurance provides auto, home, life, renters, business, motorcycle, boat and umbrella insurance.
To reach McDaniel, call 903-938-7600 or stop by the office at 1203 E. End Boulevard South, Suite D in Marshall. The agency is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.