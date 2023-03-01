The Cammack Family has announced the purchase of Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall and that Melinda and Richard Gaulden will return to Sullivan Funeral Home.
The purchase was completed almost three weeks after the Cammack Family announced their purchase of Sullivan Funeral Home. The two firms have merged and will operate out of the historic Sullivan Funeral Home located at 100 E. Travis Street.
“We were briefly competitors, but I knew well before I bought Sullivan Funeral Home that I wanted Richard and Melinda here with us. They have established a reputation in Harrison County that is second to none when it comes to providing care and comfort during life’s difficult moments,” said Blake Cammack, owner of Sullivan Funeral Home, continuing, “Since coming to Marshall, the Gauldens have become known for their compassion and commitment to the community. These traits made them a perfect fit to join our team.”
Melinda echoed the same sentiments.
“We have known Blake since before he graduated from mortuary college,” she said. “His energy and work ethic are unmatched. He has a commitment to the community that is right up there with ours, so we knew we’d all make a great team.”
As with the purchase of Sullivan Funeral Home, the Cammack Family will honor all existing pre-paid funeral contracts currently held by Meadowbrook Funeral Home and current contract holders will see no change or downgrade in the services they have selected.
Longtime Cammack Family manager, Tony Aguilar will serve as general manager of both Sullivan Funeral Home and associated cemeteries, with Melinda Gaulden serving as manager of Sullivan Funeral Home and longtime Sullivan Funeral Home employee Peggy Warden serving as manager of Colonial Gardens Cemetery and Algoma Cemetery.
Gaulden previously served as manager of Sullivan Funeral Home from 2009 to 2014.
With this merger, Sullivan Funeral Home will become the largest family owned funeral home in Harrison County.