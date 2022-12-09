Community members will soon see new development in downtown Marshall, with city councilmembers unanimously approving a MEDCO grant for a new Joe Pine Coffee Co. location at their Thursday meeting.
The new location is planned for Lafayette Street between Austin and Houston Streets, directly adjacent to East Texas Baptist University’s planned grand social green area and across from the school’s planned Synergy Park project.
“Joe Pine has fostered a sense of community within its storefront, offering patrons a place to study or socialize while enjoying an assortment of pastries and professionally prepared specialty coffees,” ETBU President Blair Blackburn said. “Their dedication to hiring locally has created a strong loyalty among their customers and has assisted in the economic and career development of many young professionals, including high school and college students.
“East Texas Baptist University is especially grateful for the employment afforded to several of our students at Joe Pine during their years of study in Marshall,” Blackburn added. “The owners have shown an entrepreneurial spirit which has aided in the development and revitalization of downtown Marshall. With its sterling reputation and exceptional offering, Joe Pine promises to be a thriving business within downtown Marshall for many years to come.”
Jill Davis, co-owner of the coffee shop, said that the plan is to construct a new 3,400 square foot building that will house a new Joe Pine Coffee Co. location, as well as two additional retail spaces.
The new building will also have a commercial kitchen, an event space, large outdoor porch area and have a drive-thru window for the coffee shop.
“Joe Pine regularly hosts community events like family-friendly craft days, holiday celebrations, private parties and pop-up markets. A dedicated event space, a large porch and access to the green space will expand Joe Pine’s ability to host events comfortably and with more frequency,” Davis said.
She said that the business has been working with East Texas Baptist University since January this year to create the project in conjunction with the school’s plans.
“ETBU’s planned development, The Grand Social, is a strategic partnership to bring the highest quality, cleanest, and safest outdoor park space to downtown Marshall for dining, leisure and recreational activities,” Davis said, “Imagine picking up your hand-crafted latte from the Joe Pine bar and turning around to windows overlooking the park area at The Grand Social. As you exit onto Joe Pine’s covered porch, you sit in the shade and sip coffee while kids play safely in view on the artificial turf. Young adults are playing corn hole and relaxing on picnic blankets.”
The grant was approved by councilmembers for $100,000, with MEDCO Director Rush Harris presenting the item during the meeting Thursday.
“We like this project,” Harris said.
Harris said that the grant is contingent on the property being purchased by the coffee shop and being placed back onto the private tax roll. Harris emphasized that the property is currently valued at around $16,000 on the city’s tax roll, and with the new development is projected to reach around $1 million evaluation.
“Marshall Economic Development is very happy to see more businesses coming and building in Marshall,” he said. “Joe Pine is a staple downtown, and this expansion, with additional retail, will bring in new life and different people. A lot of young people, too. I expect development around them. There really is an untapped market with our four colleges in Marshall, and the surface has only been scratched. Students eat and buy stuff. We want them to eat and buy stuff here, yes; but we also want them to feel an inviting connection with our community. Joe Pine is a place that does that.”