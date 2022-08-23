A well-known Marshall daycare center got a new home recently with Miles of Smiles Childcare officially opening its doors during a grand opening ceremony Saturday hosted by the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce.
Owner Chanitra Sanders and her husband AJ Sanders have been running the business since 2020, according to Chanitra, who said that they opened during the COVID-19 pandemic out of their home in Marshall.
Sanders has years of experience working for a number of daycare centers, as well as over a decade of experience working with Child Protective Services, all of which she brings to the children under her care.
“We are not just babysitting, our biggest goal is to prepare our kids for when they start school, and to keep them prepared as they go,” Sanders said, “Like my husband said, our children are our future, and we really believe that.”
The daycare center takes in children from new born to 12-year-olds, with Sanders stating that they currently have openings for ages 2 and 3.
The center provided three meals a day to students, as well as a snack, all of which are prepared by AJ Sanders.
“I am definitely an everyman here,” AJ Sanders said.
Sanders also explained that along with educational classes, full meals and even transportation to the daycare for its afterschool program, the daycare also has special resources to assist children who are on the autism spectrum, or face other learning or developmental issues.
Sander’s niece works for Community Healthcore, which offers an outreach program for the daycare, along with other early childhood schools in the area, which offers a Student Study Team (SST) assessment as well as access to additional speech, motor skills or other resources the student may need through the business.
Sanders also added that she has years of experience with CPS working with students with emotional or behavioral issues, as well as children who need extra assistance in various areas, and is well prepared to bring any child up to the level they need to reach for their schooling.
The daycare center is now open at 1305 S. Washington St. in Marshall, and community members can contact Sanders for more information about openings at (903) 702-5506 or at mymilesofsmileschildcare.com.