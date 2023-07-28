A strong coalition of state and local East Texas and Louisiana elected officials, former and current Amtrak, Union Pacific, and BNSF officials, transportation and economic development leaders, Councils of Governments, college and university representatives, and other stakeholders gathered in Marshall last week in support of the I-20 Corridor long-distance passenger rail connection between Dallas/Fort Worth and Atlanta, via Mineola, Longview, Marshall, Texas and northern Louisiana.
Officials from Dallas/Fort Worth and Atlanta, Georgia were also in attendance via Zoom, including veteran lawmaker Texas State Representative Yvonne Davis (111th District--Dallas), Michael Morris, Director of Transportation for North Central Texas Council of Governments which covers the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex of approximately 8 million in population, and Ray Clark of the I-75 Central Corridor Coalition in Atlanta, Georgia.
Congressman Nathanial Moran (TX-1) sent Constituents Services Representative Shannon Crisp to attend in support, as did State Rep. Jay Dean (R-Longview) in sending District Director Sharon Williamson.
Dallas attorney Leon Carter attended to represent recently-retired Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, who represented Dallas/Oak Cliff for 30 years and provided unwavering and much-appreciated support and leadership for the I-20 Corridor rail efforts from the early years of the efforts. Congresswoman Johnson served as a senior member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
At the event in Marshall, Amtrak officials, in coordination with the Texas Eagle Marketing and Performance Organization (TEMPO) and the I-20 Corridor Council, presented the Amtrak Distinguished Service Award to former Texas State Senator and former Harrison County Judge Richard Anderson and his wife, Christina Anderson.
The award read: “In honor and gratitude for your strategic and effective leadership of collaborative multi-state endeavors, since 2007, to establish a direct long-distance rail passenger connection between Dallas/Fort Worth and the Eastern Seaboard via Mineola, Longview, and Marshall, Texas. Then, across Northern Louisiana to Atlanta, Georgia and Washington, D.C.”
The framed awards were presented to the Andersons by Marc Magliari, Amtrak Senior Public Relations Manager, and were personally signed with a “Thank You” by Amtrak’s Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gardner.