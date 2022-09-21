Neely’s Brown Pig, a staple in the Marshall community for over 90 years, is back again on Grand Avenue, hosting a ribbon cutting and grand opening event at the businesses food truck recently with the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce.
New owner Brian Palmer said that he has a dedicated staff working to carry on Marshall’s tradition of the famous brown pig sandwich.
“Everyone says it’s the best in town, and we are not going fail that standard,” Palmer said.
Palmer purchased the business from its previous owners, carrying on the tradition that began in 1927 with the opening of the original Neely Bro’s Brown Pig restaurant and gas station on West Houston Street in Marshall by owners Lonnie and Mamie Neely.
The business moved locations to a new store on East Grand Avenue in the 1940s and was owned by the next generation of the Neely family James and Frances Neely.
The couple then moved the restaurant once again in the 1960s, to another location on East Grand Avenue, where they worked until they both died around 20 years later.
After running the restaurant for over 20 more years with a series of managers, Francine Neely Lewis, the granddaughter of the original store owners, decided to sell the business to local restaurateur Ray Fessler in November 2016.
In August 2017 the restaurant celebrated its 90 year anniversary, before shutting its doors just a few years later in 2020.
Now the business is back, with Palmer operating the food truck at 1002 E. Grand Ave., just down the street from two of the buildings where the restaurant was located previously.
“Everyone knows the history of Neely’s by now, but I actually found out recently that James Neely introduced my mother to my father back in the day, so it really goes to show the connection there in a small town.”
Along with the famous brown pig sandwich, Palmer said that the business is well known for its hot dogs, burgers and much more.
Chamber members gathered at the food truck’s permanent location on East Grand Avenue last Thursday morning, hosting a ribbon cutting with the business and welcoming them to the chamber.
Over 30 community members and chamber ambassadors attended the event on Thursday, welcoming the restaurant to the chamber and offering their services in any way they can to help them succeed.
The food truck is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is also available for catering. Community members can keep up with the business through its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/neelybrownpig.