A new apartment complex is making its way to Marshall, with Harvest Creek Apartments under construction now at the intersection of Park Place and Victory Drive, at 100 Park Place Drive.
The project was approved by the City of Marshall in July this year, with plans to construct a multi-family style apartment complex, with seven separate residential buildings as well as a clubhouse now under way.
The project is run by GVD Development and Construction LLC, with an expected $300,000 investment by the company to create the new build project in Marshall. Jeff Haygood, with GVD Construction, is the project manager for the new complex.
“We build Class ‘A’ Luxury apartments all over Texas in towns that have little to no new inventory. There is a pent-up demand for luxury apartments in Marshall,” Haygood said, “We are confident this project will be great for the community.”
The seven separate buildings will be between two and three stories each, with 148 individual units planned for construction on the property. The property itself is over 4,000 square feet.
“We welcome families and young professionals alike. We look forward to providing Marshall, TX with a quality-built apartment community,” Haygood said.
He said that the new complex will feature an array of amenities, including a resort style pool and a state of the art fitness center, along with a dog park.
The apartment interiors will be outfitted, according to Haygood, with stainless steel appliances, stained hardwood cabinets, granite countertops, tile kitchen backsplash and even tile showers and baths.
The building inspection and fire inspection of the proposed plan review have already been approved by the City of Marshall.
Construction on the project is planned to continue through 2023, with an estimated completion date of November of next year. Haygood said that the new complex is expected to open the clubhouse, and begin the process of pre-leasing in the spring or summer of 2023.