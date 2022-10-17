The Marshall City Council unanimously approved a certificate of occupancy bonus grant for the Avelar Suites, a new boutique-style hotel project planned for the Elks Lodge building at 212 N. Washington St.
The project is run by Marcial Avelar, a local business owner and entrepreneur who purchased the building with plans to renovate and restore the dilapidated structure into a hotel called the Avelar Suites.
Rush Harris, MEDCO director, said that the project has been in the works for a while, with himself and Avelar discussing the work he has put in to renovate the space.
“That is the whole point of this program,” Harris said, “We are here to refurbish these buildings, and we are here to see a functioning business that can be added back to the tax base.”
The CO bonus grant was approved for 10 percent of construction cost, or a total of $100,000, which will be awarded to Avelar after the project successfully receives a certificate of occupancy from the city.
Harris said that the program is a way to reward private investment and reduce risk to the lender, while simultaneously encouraging investment in dilapidated structures in the targeted area of Marshall.
“I appreciate that they (city council) is recognizing that are happening downtown, and supporting the investment that is taking place,” Avelar said, “Because it takes a lot of money to rehab these old buildings, and there is a lot of risk.”
Rush said that the investment on the Avelar Suites hotel project is estimated to be around $1.2 million, with the final project planned to turn the old Elks Building into a seven-suite hotel with a retail business operating out of the bottom floor.
Avelar said that the project will have three suites on the second floor and four on the fourth floor, with all rooms between 500 and 750 square feet in total.
The building is currently under construction, with Avelar stating that they are working to keep the original look and historical feel of the Elks Lodge while simultaneously bringing it up to code, and renovating the dilapidated portions.
He emphasized that where they could, they were keeping the original portions of the building, including the original front doors, the 16 to 19 foot ceilings, and even reopening bricked over windows from the original design.
Avelar also said that he plans to install a rooftop garden on the building located next to the Elks Lodge at 210 N. Washington, which he recently purchased, and that which he will open access to from the second floor of the hotel.
“I think the people of Marshall are really getting excited about what is happening downtown, and it’s great to see the city not only taking an interest but following up with these projects and offering support,” Avelar said.
The goal for the hotel was to be open before the end of the year, however Avelar said that issues with the work needing to be done to the building elevator have pushed back the completion date to January 2023.
Harris added that other than receiving the CO, the project has obtained all other requirements for receiving the grant from the city.
Previously, the City of Marshall has awarded the CO bonus program grant to three other projects, including the Rueggenbach Brewing Company, Caddo Distilling Company and Royal Cypress.