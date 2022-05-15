New categories added to News Messenger's annual Hometown Best awards

The News Messenger’s annual Hometown Best awards will soon be taking nominations — and this year there are 35 new categories to be included.
The annual readers’ choice awards honor the best of the best in dining, shopping, service, professionals and more within the Harrison County community. Ballots open up May 18, and the winners will be announced at a later date.
The new categories this year are:
Best Entertainment, Leisure & Living: event venue, festival, holiday attraction, kids’ party venue, museum, outdoor activity, tourist attraction
Best Health, Fitness & Personal Care: day spa, health food store/nutrition shop
Best People: bartender/establishment, coach/school or club, day care teacher/school, elementary teacher/school, event planner, high school teacher/school, junior high teacher/school, nail tech/salon, server/establishment, volunteer/organization
Best Food & Drink: wine selection
Best Restaurant: delivery, drive-thru, family restaurant
Best Service & Repair: charity/nonprofit, tax service
Best Medical/Health Industry: medical cosmetics, pediatrics, physical therapy/rehab
Best Shopping: Black-owned business, cell phone store, game store, Hispanic-owned business, modular home dealer, nursery/plant shop, women-owned business