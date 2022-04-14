Marshallites are eating more chicken this week with the grand opening of the new Marshall based Chick-fil-A restaurant at 1400 East End Blvd. on Thursday.
The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce welcomed the new restaurant with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and business was picking up at 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
The new restaurant is owned and operated by independent franchisee David Snow, originally of Gilmer.
Snow is responsible for the day to day management of the business, including the hiring of around 90 new full and part time positions at the business.
According to Chick-fil-A Corporate, Snow was selected as the new stores operator after years of experience. Before joining Chick-fil-A, Snow played football at the University of Texas at Austin and later received his MBA from LeTourneau University, while playing as an offensive lineman for the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Snow then became the Director of Operations for Chick-fil-A Village at Westlake in Austin in 2015. Two years later, Snow was selected as the Operator of Chick-fil-A Barton Creek Square Mall, which he operated for the past four years.
“Over the years, football has taken me across the country, but there is nothing like coming home to East Texas,” Snow said in a press release, “I cannot wait to open our doors to the Marshall community and get to better know my Team Members and guests.”
According to Chick-fil-A corporate, Snow is now looking forward to opening the restaurant in the Marshall community along with his wife Holley and their two children.
“In place of the traditional Chick-fil-A First 100 Grand Opening celebration, Chick-fil-A Marshall will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in Marshall with free Chick-fil-A for a year,” a press release explained.
Those selected will be announced through the businesses Facebook page at www.facebook.com/chickfilamarshall.
Additionally, in honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A is donating $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Longview area to aid in the fight against hunger.
According to Marshall Police Lt. Len Ames, the department did not have a request for assistance by the company for opening day, and will be dealing with any traffic issues that arise on East End Boulevard on an as-needed basis.
“We’ll address issues on an as-needed basis, but we are aware that they have an excellent system for moving vehicles through their stores,” Ames said.
The new restaurant has both dine in and drive-thru options available for customers, as well as carry out and contactless ordering services through the Chick-fil-A App.
Chick-fil-A Marshall is located at 1400 East End Blvd. North and will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.