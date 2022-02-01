A new Dollar General store is now open at 17382 Texas 154 in Harleton, the company announced this week.
“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Harleton store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location, ” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”
Dollar General provides “household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more,” including home décor and an expanded party preparation selection, the company said.
The new store also features “a curated assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes, and more. The produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80 percent of produce categories most grocery stores carry,” the company said.
The store is expected to create between six and 10 jobs.
To celebrate the store’s opening, Dollar General said it planned to donate 100 new books to Harleton Elementary School.