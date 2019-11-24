Preston Paul recently joined the Marshall office of the financial services firm Edward Jones as a branch office administrator (BOA).
Paul joins Katie Vernon, a branch office administrator in the office for 20 years.
“A branch office administrator is not only responsible for the daily operation of the branch, but also must provide top-level client service and marketing support for my activities,” said Stoney Thomas, local financial advisor for the firm.
Thomas added that he was impressed not only with Preston’s office skills and efficiency but also with his knowledge of the community. “I know he will be a terrific asset to our team as we strive to provide our clients unparalleled personal service,” Thomas said.
Paul is originally from Marshall and is enthusiastic about his return to the area.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm’s 18,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management. Visit our website at edwardjones.com and recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.