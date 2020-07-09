HALLSVILLE - It’s time to take a trip to the beach... to Hallsville‘s newest boutique, Savage Coast, which is set to celebrate its ribbon cutting and grand opening on Saturday in downtown Hallsville.
Owned by Hallsville couple Jaren and Jerad Rawls, Savage Coast is defying the odds by opening a new business during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"I was an esthetician for two years then COVID-19 happened and we had to close down," Jaren said Wednesday. "My husband has been in the oilfield and they slowed down so I used to make T-shirts and decided I could start making custom shirts again."
Much to their surprise, the shirt business took off and soon the Rawls were needing a bigger space to run their business.
"We signed the lease on the building here in the shopping center behind Dairy Queen in Hallsville on June 1 and in a month, we had it remodeled, we had moved in and we're ready to open," Jaren said.
A lifelong Hallsville resident, Jaren said Savage Coast is something new that her hometown has never seen before.
"I've seen boutiques and shops come and go here in Hallsville and I didn't want that to happen to us," Jaren said. "I knew we needed something Hallsville had never seen before and Jerad and I both love the beach. We were sitting on the beach in Galveston a few months ago, talking about the idea of opening a business for the first time and we were going over names and we just knew we wanted it to be beach themed."
Savage Coast was born and right from the street, a shopper can tell the store is different.
"We have a beautiful painted mural wall that can be seen from the street and we wanted people to be able to see the wall and see our logo," Jaren said. "Our saying is that Savage Coast is 'where the sun always shines,' and we have six different vendors that basically makes this place a one stop shop for people in Hallsville."
Jaren said the store will feature women's apparel, custom made T-shirts, tye-dyed and bleached styled shirts, one of her specialties, jewelry, eyewear, organics, makeup, skincare, baby items, candles, and eventually shoes.
"We carry everything and we are a great place to come grab a gift," she said. "We have the beach vibe and the beach decor, music going but we will transition with each season and offer fall items and winter clothing."
The store also features a dressing room and restroom on site and will feature Rocasa and Saved by Grace organic products, as well as candles by Lit the Hippie.
Saturday's grand opening event will begin at noon with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Hallsville Chamber of Commerce, followed by Divine Catering's street tacos taco truck, Southern Sugar's old fashioned sno-cones and, of course, shopping.
"We will have drawings for prizes every 30 minutes and purchases from the food vendors earn you extra drawing entries, as do purchases from the store," Jaren said.
Online shopping is also available through the shop's Facebook group and business page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/348717335760114/ and https://www.facebook.com/SavageCoastApparel/
The shop is also on Instagram at @savagecoastapparel and Tik Tok at "savagecoastapparel."
The store is located at 304 U.S. 80 in Hallsville.