A new commercial building is under construction in Marshall at 2402 E. Travis St., with plans for the construction of a new home for Summit Insurance of Marshall.
Eric Wilson, owner of Summit Insurance, applied for the new business to be built right next door to the Marshall Pet Adoption Center on Travis Street.
According to a Freedom of Information Act request submitted by the News Messenger, the building is planned to be a new 2,300 square-foot building, with Henson Enterprises hired as the contractor for the project. The total valuation of the project is estimated to be $250,000.
Both applications for new electrical work and plumbing work were approved by the City of Marshall for the project in June. Boring Plumbing was hired for the work alongside Branch Electric.
Summit Insurance Agency now exists as 501 Cox Road of Marshall.