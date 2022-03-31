A new Chick-fil-A being constructed at 1400 East End Blvd. North in Marshall has officially announced its grand opening will be Thursday, April 14.
Construction on the new building began in 2021, after a plan review for the new business was filed with the city in March 2021 and a building permit filed in September.
The permit states that owner Cole Richards hired Buffalo Construction out of Kentucky as the contractor for the project.
The business has a number of job openings currently available on its website, www.cfamarshall.com, including positions of front of house team members, kitchen staff team members and leadership positions.
Once open, the business will be the second Chick-fil-A location in the Marshall city limits, with the first opening on the campus of East Texas Baptist University in February 2021.
Community members can keep up with the new business on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/chickfilamarshall.