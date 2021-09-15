Robin Duggins, Don Palmaymesa and Doris Schmitt, property owners of 503 S. Grove St., received the New Town Neighborhood Association Community Pride Award for September 2021.
From neighboring Louisiana, the family became Marshallites in March 2021. According to the Marshall 1995 Historic Resources Inventory, the wood frame home was built in 1890. Ms. Duggins describes the architectural design of her home as Victorian Farmhouse. Stunning curb appeal is created by a striking ochre paint color exterior accented with stark white trim around the home’s eves, windows, brick porch columns and entry door.
The home features two bay windows; one on the lower level of the home consisting of three 6-foot long double pane windows accentuated by a hexagon shaped window above it, and the second bay window on the upper level of the home which consists of three shorter length double pane windows below a half cone shape roofline.
An airy sun-room extends generously on the south side of the home. A three car detached garage is also on the southwest side of the home. A spacious L-shaped covered entry porch establishes a welcoming and comfortable relaxing environment for owners and visitors alike. Two brown wicker rocking chairs with aqua, yellow and burnt orange color cushions provide porch seating. Several potted crocus and begonia plants, in addition to a hanging basket of deep red with orange center mandevilla plant and two lush hanging Boston ferns, add color and life to the entry porch.
At the base of the entry porch is a flower bed of hot pink periwinkle plants, yellow daylilies and red serena angelonia plants. Completing the landscaping are mature trees to the north, south and west perimeters of the home.
The New Town Neighborhood Association members take pride in recognizing this property and the obvious beauty it brings to the New Town community.
To be eligible to receive the Community Pride Award, the property must be within the New Town boundaries, which are West Houston Street on the north; Grove Street on the east; West Meredith Street, West Emory Street and Sylvester Street on the south; and city limits on the west. The property must exhibit a well-maintained exterior with complimentary landscaping and no artificial flowers in the landscaping. Nominations may be made at the Association meetings or by calling (903) 938-0088.
The members of the association are seeking your support to revitalize New Town. Check out our Facebook page “New Town Neighborhood Association” to learn more about the association.
You are invited to participate in the regular second Tuesday of each month 6 p.m. meeting of the association. Currently, the meetings are held at the George A. Thompson American Legion Post located near the corner of West Houston and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The next meeting of the association is 6 p.m., Sept. 14.