The Marshall News Messenger has hired a new sports editor.
Ronnie Holcomb began working for the newspaper this week and will be covering anything and everything local sports. He will be reporting the games from high schools in the area, ETBU, Wiley College and any other sports-related news story that happens in the Marshall area.
“We’re very excited that Ronnie has joined our staff, and we know our readers will be delighted by his sports coverage,” Editor Meredith Shamburger said. “We hope everyone will say hello if they see him out and about at games.”
Holcomb is the son of James “Chris” Holcomb and Rhonda Holcomb. He was schooled at home by his mother, along with his brother Brian Holcomb. After being homeschooled, Holcomb studied at Alvin Community College (ACC), getting an associates of applied science in mass communications. After ACC, Holcomb transferred to SFA to finish his bachelor of arts degree in mass communications with a sports minor degree.
After graduating, Holcomb knew he wanted to stay in East Texas to be near SFA, where his fiancé Marlys Baldwin is still studying forestry. In October 2021, he was hired by KETK/Fox 51 in Tyler as a news photographer. He traveled all over East Texas covering festivals, breaking news, weather and sports in the greater East Texas area. During his time as a TV journalist, Holcomb realized that he loved East Texas but wanted an opportunity to report on his true passion, sports.
Holcomb is excited for the opportunity to be able to focus on local sports and be able to report the most exciting and interesting sports stories in Marshall and beyond. He can be reached at rholcomb@marshallnewsmessenger.com.