MARSHALL — Texas State Technical College is among the top 50 community colleges in the country, according to the 2023 Best College Rankings compiled by Niche.com.
According to the website, TSTC is ranked 48th out of 906 community colleges in the United States and second among Texas community and technical colleges. The platform also identified TSTC as the 38th best out of 378 Hispanic-serving institutions in America.
Niche.com rankings are based on the rigorous analysis of key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education and millions of reviews, the platform’s website stated. In total, four Texas colleges, including TSTC, were listed in Niche.com’s top 100 in the nation.
“Any student who wants to settle for a normal college can go to any college,” said Mike Reeser, TSTC’s Chancellor & CEO. “But if a student wants a great-paying job, they come to TSTC. That’s why we focus all of our energy from start to finish to provide the workforce industry the skilled employees they need.”
According to a Niche.com press release, to create the college rankings, it combined data from sources such as the U.S. Department of Education with user input — including reviews and ratings from current students, alumni and parents — in a thorough analysis of factors, including academics, campus location, and value for the financial investment.