A Panola County man has been appointed to serve on the Sabine River Authority Board of Directors.
Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Cliff Todd last week to serve a term that expires in July 2023. The board works to “conserve, store, control, preserve, utilize and distribute the storm and flood waters and the waters of the Sabine River and its tributaries. Todd is business development manager at Topcat Waste Management in Waskom and also runs a farm and ranch operation in Panola County. He is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.
Outside of work, he is president of the Panola County Airport Advisory Board, serves as a commissioner on the Panola County Emergency Services District No. 1 board, is a past member of the Austin and Carthage Rotary Clubs and is a member and deacon at Central Baptist Church in Carthage.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from Stephen F. Austin State University.
Todd’s appointment follows three other appointments to the Sabine River Authority board in October: Jeffrey D. “Jeff” Jacobs of Kaufman, Joshua A. “Josh” McAdams of Center and Kevin M. Williams of Orange.