Students from Texas State Technical College campuses across the state can take advantage of scholarship funds donated by energy company Phillips 66.
The TSTC Foundation was recently awarded $50,000 from Phillips 66 to assist students with scholarships and student aid funds.
“The Phillips 66 scholarship is an example of an ideal partnership with TSTC because it provides students with financial opportunities to lessen the financial burden of college tuition,” said Beth Wooten, chief executive officer of The TSTC Foundation. “Because of their investment in TSTC and our students, we are able to fulfill our promise to provide Texas with a highly skilled workforce. We are incredibly thankful to Phillips 66.”
Since 2018, more than 30 TSTC students have been awarded these scholarships.
“We recognize this is a trying time for our college partners, and Phillips 66 remains a proud and committed partner to TSTC,” said Leigh Harris, talent acquisition manager at Phillips 66. “We hope that our contribution for the 2020-21 academic year will continue supporting our shared vision of building an inclusive and diverse community that inspires innovation to provide energy and improve lives.”
The scholarships help students in programs that include diesel equipment technology, electrical power and controls, industrial systems, and instrumentation technology.
Diesel Equipment Technology is available at the Fort Bend County, Marshall, North Texas, Sweetwater and Waco campuses. Different educational opportunities are available to students and vary by campus. Students have access to labs to work on vehicles that will prepare them for the workforce.
The Electrical Power and Controls program is offered at the Abilene, Fort Bend County, North Texas and Waco campuses. It is the only two-year Associate of Applied Science degree program in Texas specifically focused on the many aspects of electrical power technology.
Industrial Systems is available at the Abilene, East Williamson County, Fort Bend County, Marshall, North Texas, and Waco campuses. Students learn industry-standard safety procedures, mechanical and electrical skills, and diagnostic techniques, and they work with motors, pumps, chillers, boilers, and other equipment.
The Waco campus offers Instrumentation Technology. Students are trained on everything from basic electronics to programmable logic controllers.